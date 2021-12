Google Photos 'People & Pets' widget rolls out, Cinematic photos animations get updated

Google Photos Cinematic section gets updated animations

Google Photos People & Pets widget is also rolling out

Google is also rolling out the fun People and Pets widget. This cute home-screen widget allows you to place a live album on your home screen that will showcase the photos you have taken of your pets and friends. It is currently widely rolled out on Android devices.







And last but not least, the update is also bringing a fun holiday poem from the Google Photos team:







The Google Photos widget has once again been updated with a nice and fun option. 9to5Google reports the Google Photos pets and people widget is now rolling out and on top of that, the tech giant is adding some upgraded animations for the Cinematic photos section of the app.First off, let's talk about the Cinematic photos section that is now getting upgraded camera animations. The option was first announced by Google back a year ago, and it is designed to help you relive your memories more vividly and realistically. The section uses machine learning and adds 3D motion that resembles what might have happened when you were taking an image.The machine learning technology allows the app to predict the image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene, even in the cases where the original image doesn't have depth information from the camera. Then, the app creates an animation representing a virtual camera. This update is currently being rolled out to Cinematic photos.Another similar feature is Memories, which shows you New Year's Eve, Halloween, birthdays, graduations, and other memorable events' photos.