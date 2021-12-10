Google Photos 'People & Pets' widget rolls out, Cinematic photos animations get updated

Google Photos 'People & Pets' widget rolls out, Cinematic photos animations get updated0
Google Photos Cinematic section gets updated animations
First off, let's talk about the Cinematic photos section that is now getting upgraded camera animations. The option was first announced by Google back a year ago, and it is designed to help you relive your memories more vividly and realistically. The section uses machine learning and adds 3D motion that resembles what might have happened when you were taking an image.
Google Photos People & Pets widget is also rolling out
Google is also rolling out the fun People and Pets widget. This cute home-screen widget allows you to place a live album on your home screen that will showcase the photos you have taken of your pets and friends. It is currently widely rolled out on Android devices.
Another similar feature is Memories, which shows you New Year's Eve, Halloween, birthdays, graduations, and other memorable events' photos.
And last but not least, the update is also bringing a fun holiday poem from the Google Photos team:
‘Twas a few weeks before the New Year and all through the land,
people were looking back at the time that had spanned.
They looked at photos and videos that they hold dear,
from this week, last month and year after year.
With Google Photos, built just for you,
your memories can come back to life anew.
So here is a list of five ways to look back,from your home screen, a smart display — or all in the app.