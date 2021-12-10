Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Software updates Apps Google

Google Photos 'People & Pets' widget rolls out, Cinematic photos animations get updated

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google Photos People and Pets widget rolls out, Cinematic photos animation gets updated
The Google Photos widget has once again been updated with a nice and fun option. 9to5Google reports the Google Photos pets and people widget is now rolling out and on top of that, the tech giant is adding some upgraded animations for the Cinematic photos section of the app.

Google Photos Cinematic section gets updated animations


First off, let's talk about the Cinematic photos section that is now getting upgraded camera animations. The option was first announced by Google back a year ago, and it is designed to help you relive your memories more vividly and realistically. The section uses machine learning and adds 3D motion that resembles what might have happened when you were taking an image.

The machine learning technology allows the app to predict the image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene, even in the cases where the original image doesn't have depth information from the camera. Then, the app creates an animation representing a virtual camera. This update is currently being rolled out to Cinematic photos.

Google Photos People & Pets widget is also rolling out


Google is also rolling out the fun People and Pets widget. This cute home-screen widget allows you to place a live album on your home screen that will showcase the photos you have taken of your pets and friends. It is currently widely rolled out on Android devices.


Another similar feature is Memories, which shows you New Year's Eve, Halloween, birthdays, graduations, and other memorable events' photos.

And last but not least, the update is also bringing a fun holiday poem from the Google Photos team:

‘Twas a few weeks before the New Year and all through the land,
people were looking back at the time that had spanned.
They looked at photos and videos that they hold dear,
from this week, last month and year after year.
With Google Photos, built just for you,
your memories can come back to life anew.
So here is a list of five ways to look back,
from your home screen, a smart display — or all in the app.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Android games are coming to PC next year
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Android games are coming to PC next year
Google's Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday deal is back with a bang
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google's Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday deal is back with a bang
-$50
Samsung MX is the new name of the company's phone business, CES 2022 keynote announced
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung MX is the new name of the company's phone business, CES 2022 keynote announced
Gmail update finally fixes annoying bug on Pixel phones running Android 12
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Gmail update finally fixes annoying bug on Pixel phones running Android 12
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal yet ups the discount and keeps the free Galaxy Buds 2
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal yet ups the discount and keeps the free Galaxy Buds 2
Instagram Playback 2021 now availablе: a compilation of memorable Stories to share with your friends
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Instagram Playback 2021 now availablе: a compilation of memorable Stories to share with your friends
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless