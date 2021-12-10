Google Photos 'People & Pets' widget rolls out, Cinematic photos animations get updated

Google Photos Cinematic section gets updated animations

Google Photos People & Pets widget is also rolling out

Google is also rolling out the fun People and Pets widget. This cute home-screen widget allows you to place a live album on your home screen that will showcase the photos you have taken of your pets and friends. It is currently widely rolled out on Android devices.







And last but not least, the update is also bringing a fun holiday poem from the Google Photos team:







