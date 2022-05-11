 Google shows latest Search features: Multisearch Near Me and Scene Exploration - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google shows latest Search features: Multisearch Near Me and Scene Exploration

Google
Nick Todorov
@nikolaytodorov1
1
Google shows latest Search features: Multisearch Near Me and Scene Exploration
It's amazing how advanced Google Search has grown through the years. From text queries to voice input to Google Lens, the progress of search tech has been monumental.

But there's more on the horizon. At Google I/O 2022, the tech giant previewed the latest enhancements to Google Search, namely Multisearch Near Me and Scene Exploration.

Multisearch Near Me build on top of Multisearch – a feature launched in April allowing you to combine multiple input types in a single query. Think pointing Google Lens at a dress to take a photo of it and typing "green" to find the same design in a different color.

As you can probably tell, Multisearch Near Me filters results you can find or purchase nearby. Just add "near me" to your query to take advantage of this ability.

The mouth-watering example shown at Google I/O included a picture of a tasty-looking dish found online. Google's tech was not only shown identifying the dish (Japchae, if you're curious), but also flagging nearby restaurants serving it.

Multisearch Near Me will be available globally this year in English. Support for more languages will be added over time.


In other Search news, Google previewed Scene Exploration – an extension of Multisearch able to, you guessed it, handle queries across anything you pan your camera across.
 
Example time: let's say you're looking for a chocolate bar for a picky friend, but there's a gazillion options on the shelf in front of you. Scene Exploration was shown highlighting the bars meeting a list of criteria (dark chocolate and nut-free) and even overlaying product ratings in the image. Neat!

Both Multisearch Near Me and Scene Exploration are part of Google's efforts to make searching more natural, effortless, accessible, and powerful. With over 8 billion queries handled by Google Lens alone – a 3x increase vs last year – we can only see Google's search capabilities becoming more and more integrated in daily life over time.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

New Google Wallet app coming soon with digital IDs, car keys and more
New Google Wallet app coming soon with digital IDs, car keys and more
New Google Pixel Tablet with Tensor teased as the 'most helpful' slate of... 2023
New Google Pixel Tablet with Tensor teased as the 'most helpful' slate of... 2023
Google announces Pixel Buds Pro with ANC, 11-hour battery life
Google announces Pixel Buds Pro with ANC, 11-hour battery life
Pixel 7 series makes cameo at Google I/O
Pixel 7 series makes cameo at Google I/O
The Google Pixel Watch just got official – check it out!
The Google Pixel Watch just got official – check it out!
Three non-Pixel phones can now install Android 13 Developer Preview
Three non-Pixel phones can now install Android 13 Developer Preview

Popular stories

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless