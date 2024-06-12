Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google might make it even easier to chat with Gemini within the Messages app

By
1comment
Google might make it even easier to chat with Gemini within the Messages app
Image credit: Google

Google is experimenting with a new way to access Gemini, its large language model (LLM) chatbot, within the Google Messages app. The tech giant is reportedly testing a dedicated button that would take users directly to the Gemini conversation screen, eliminating a few steps from the current process.

Currently, starting a chat with Gemini in Google Messages involves tapping the "Start chat" button and then selecting Gemini from the options. The new feature, discovered in the app version messages.android_20240610_01_RC00 through an APK teardown, would introduce a Gemini logo button above the "Start chat" button. Tapping this new button would immediately open the Gemini conversation interface, allowing users to type in their prompts without delay.

New Gemini quick-access fab found in latest beta version of the Google Messages app | Image credit: Android Authority

Interestingly, as seen in the above screenshots, the new Gemini button is notably smaller than the existing "Start chat" button. Whether this size difference is a deliberate design choice or an unintentional bug remains unclear.

While removing a single step might seem like a minor adjustment, it could significantly impact user interaction with Gemini. By making the chatbot more accessible and prominent, Google could potentially encourage more users to engage with Gemini and explore its capabilities.

This change aligns with Google's broader efforts to integrate Gemini across its product ecosystem. The company has already introduced Gemini in various apps and services, including Gemini 1.5 Pro in Gemini Advanced and the YouTube Music Gemini Extension. The addition of a dedicated button in Google Messages further reinforces Google's commitment to making Gemini a central part of its user experience.

As of now, the new Gemini button has not been rolled out to beta users, but it is expected to appear in the app soon. With this update, Google could be aiming to make conversations with Gemini more seamless and intuitive, ultimately driving greater adoption and usage of the AI chatbot.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly

Latest News

Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless