Google might make it even easier to chat with Gemini within the Messages app

Image credit: Google

New Gemini quick-access fab found in latest beta version of the Google Messages app | Image credit: Android Authority





Interestingly, as seen in the above screenshots, the new Gemini button is notably smaller than the existing "Start chat" button. Whether this size difference is a deliberate design choice or an unintentional bug remains unclear.While removing a single step might seem like a minor adjustment, it could significantly impact user interaction with Gemini. By making the chatbot more accessible and prominent, Google could potentially encourage more users to engage with Gemini and explore its capabilities.This change aligns with Google's broader efforts to integrate Gemini across its product ecosystem. The company has already introduced Gemini in various apps and services, including Gemini 1.5 Pro in Gemini Advanced and the YouTube Music Gemini Extension. The addition of a dedicated button in Google Messages further reinforces Google's commitment to making Gemini a central part of its user experience.As of now, the new Gemini button has not been rolled out to beta users, but it is expected to appear in the app soon. With this update, Google could be aiming to make conversations with Gemini more seamless and intuitive, ultimately driving greater adoption and usage of the AI chatbot.