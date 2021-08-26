Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Apple Microsoft Google

Google, Microsoft pledge $30 billion to cybersecurity at presidential meeting

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Google, Microsoft pledge $30 billion to cybersecurity at presidential meeting
Yesterday, U.S. President Joe Biden held a meeting with some of the biggest names in the tech industry, including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, and others. While the purpose of the meeting was not disclosed to the public beforehand, there were some speculations that it had to do with the recent cybersecurity threats that the United States has been dealing with of late.

It turned out today that the rumors were correct, when the meeting's proceeding was detailed in a report by Engadget. Cybersecurity was indeed the subject of yesterday's governmental get-together, as the president and the tech giants discussed the prognosis of national cybersecurity advancement in the span of the next five years.

During yesterday's assembly, a couple of these companies were persuaded to pledge some large sums to the development of digital security systems to enhance safety on every level of government, from local to federal. Microsoft ended up pledging the most of the bunch, offering $20 billion for the cause. Googled added half of that, for a combined contribution of a whopping $30 billion. 

On Microsoft's part, $150 million of that money will be used right away for training purposes and immediate cybersecurity enhancements, while the rest will be invested gradually as the need arises, over the next five years.

"[Microsoft] will immediately make available $150 million in technical services to help federal, state, and local governments with upgrading security protection," announced the White House following the meeting, "and will expand partnerships with community colleges and non-profits for cybersecurity training."


Google's plan for its own $10 billion contribution is to sponsor 100,000 American cybersecurity researchers to obtain Google Career Certificates over the next three years, as more of a long-term investment plan. 

Apple also attended the cybersecurity conference, and although it refrained from pledging hefty dollar amounts like Google and Microsoft, it did promise to enforce stronger security systems across its supply chain, in order to eliminate any potential weak links and ensure maximum digital safety. 

Although Apple's ecosystem is reputed for its tight monitoring and relative online safety, iPhones had recently been the vehicle through which Russian hackers were able to infiltrate U.S. government officials' data, so hopefully Apple's tightening noose will help prevent such future mishaps. 

Amazon, in its own right, has promised to make its own company-internal cybersecurity training free and available to the public, although it is usually provided only to its employees. 

Other companies who attended the meeting also pledged their support in developing improved cybersecurity systems not only for the United States government, but also for the general public.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Bluegate: iPhone 12 camera takes “blue” photos with crazy colors, and that’s not cool, Apple
by Martin Filipov,  0
Bluegate: iPhone 12 camera takes “blue” photos with crazy colors, and that’s not cool, Apple
Apple, Samsung, and even Garmin performed rather well in the global smartwatch market in Q2
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple, Samsung, and even Garmin performed rather well in the global smartwatch market in Q2
Google to pay Apple $15 billion so it remains the iPhone's default search engine
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Google to pay Apple $15 billion so it remains the iPhone's default search engine
Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro+ renders show ZEISS-branded cameras on board
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro+ renders show ZEISS-branded cameras on board
Possible iPhone 13/Pro 5G and AirPods 3 announcement and release dates leak
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Possible iPhone 13/Pro 5G and AirPods 3 announcement and release dates leak
Renders of budget Motorola Moto E20 leak alongside specs sheet
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Renders of budget Motorola Moto E20 leak alongside specs sheet
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless