Google Messages to enable 911 emergency texting with RCS

Google Messages will soon support Rich Communication Services (RCS) for 911 texts



This rollout, beginning this winter, will initially focus on areas where texting 911 isn't currently possible, effectively closing gaps in coverage and offering a new lifeline to those who may not have access to traditional voice calls. While calling 911 remains the most reliable way to get help in an emergency, texting can be crucial when voice communication is impossible or unsafe.



Google is taking a significant step toward modernizing emergency communication by upgrading the humble 911 text message. Through a partnership with emergency technology company RapidSOS, bringing a host of new features and benefits to those in need.




