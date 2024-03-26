Google Messages testing a warning about losing features when logging out or switching accounts

Source: TheSPAndroid





Previously, Google Messages didn't explicitly display the potential drawbacks of using the app without an associated account. However, adding this notification greatly improves transparency, letting users make informed choices about how they interact with Google Messages as it is not completely necessary to tie the app to a Google account. The feature seems to be rolling out gradually for those on the latest Google Messages beta, which is v.20240321_01_RC00 at this time.