Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
RCS, or rich communication services, is the new messaging protocol ready to power next-generation texting for Android. So far, Google hasn’t been successful in making RCS a universal standard, but its efforts have been making some steady progress for widespread adoption.
Google Messages is working on Reactions— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 13, 2020
which totally doesn’t look like Facebook Messenger at all pic.twitter.com/mHxokE89yV
As her tweet shows, beta code for Messages shows a functional emoji reaction feature, where users can express agreement, amusement, and more for a certain message by selecting an emoji to appear beside it. This feature is widely available on other popular messaging clients, like Facebook Messenger or Apple’s iMessages (known as Tapback).
While the feature obviously hasn’t reached official release quite yet, it adds to RCS’s already diverse toolbelt, which includes modern conveniences like read receipts, typing alerts, and messaging over Wi-Fi or LTE. Texts on Android will need to catch on with these contemporary features in order to match the experience offered by many competitors.
With a robust set of features and compatibility with all major US carriers, RCS clearly has the potential to rejuvenate Android’s outdated messaging infrastructure. Now, if only it was adopted as the standard already.
2 Comments
2. rijije9936
Posts: 4; Member since: 9 min ago
posted on 7 min ago 0
1. rsiders
Posts: 2061; Member since: Nov 17, 2011
posted on 19 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):