See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Messages beta potential bug brings the old text field design back

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google's colorful logo on a blurred background.
The latest beta version of Google Messages seems to have introduced an interesting bug for some users (hopefully a bug indeed). Some of the unlucky ones are seeing the old text field accidentally return.

The design consists of the "plus" menu followed by the gallery/camera, and the Magic Compose button appearing on devices that support generative AI features. The "Text or RCS message" field houses the picker for Emoji, GIFs, Stickers, and Photomoji, as well as the audio recorder if you wish to send an audio message.


When you enter text into the field, the three actions at the left disappear, replaced by the first two shortcuts. The text field is pretty narrow. However, it has the benefit of being right-aligned and matching the side where your sent messages appear. 

But this is the old design, and it being present for some beta users seems to be a bug. The bug has been spotted in version 20241008_00_RC00 of Google Messages. This update rolled out on Thursday morning, and it seems the bug isn't present on all devices running this update.

Although we cannot be 100 percent certain if this is indeed a bug or if Google is looking to bring the design back, it seems the more likely option is the former. It looks like Google is committed to the current left-aligned design.

The new design that has been rolling out steadily to beta users is the one in which the text field itself is positioned on the left. The line starts with the emoji button, followed by the text field. On the right, you get Magic Compose, Gallery, and the 'Plus' button, while the voice recording option is the final one to the right.

I personally think that the new design looks more clean and neat. Although the right-aligned text bubble aligns with the text you previously sent in the conversation, we in Western countries write from left to right, so for me, it seems more logical to have the text field aligned to the left. But of course, that's up to preferences. Anyway, I'm hoping the above is indeed a bug, and not Google backtracking on its decision. We'll know more as the version gets out of beta testing.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless