Google Messages beta potential bug brings the old text field design back
The latest beta version of Google Messages seems to have introduced an interesting bug for some users (hopefully a bug indeed). Some of the unlucky ones are seeing the old text field accidentally return.
When you enter text into the field, the three actions at the left disappear, replaced by the first two shortcuts. The text field is pretty narrow. However, it has the benefit of being right-aligned and matching the side where your sent messages appear.
Although we cannot be 100 percent certain if this is indeed a bug or if Google is looking to bring the design back, it seems the more likely option is the former. It looks like Google is committed to the current left-aligned design.
I personally think that the new design looks more clean and neat. Although the right-aligned text bubble aligns with the text you previously sent in the conversation, we in Western countries write from left to right, so for me, it seems more logical to have the text field aligned to the left. But of course, that's up to preferences. Anyway, I'm hoping the above is indeed a bug, and not Google backtracking on its decision. We'll know more as the version gets out of beta testing.
The design consists of the "plus" menu followed by the gallery/camera, and the Magic Compose button appearing on devices that support generative AI features. The "Text or RCS message" field houses the picker for Emoji, GIFs, Stickers, and Photomoji, as well as the audio recorder if you wish to send an audio message.
But this is the old design, and it being present for some beta users seems to be a bug. The bug has been spotted in version 20241008_00_RC00 of Google Messages. This update rolled out on Thursday morning, and it seems the bug isn't present on all devices running this update.
The new design that has been rolling out steadily to beta users is the one in which the text field itself is positioned on the left. The line starts with the emoji button, followed by the text field. On the right, you get Magic Compose, Gallery, and the 'Plus' button, while the voice recording option is the final one to the right.
