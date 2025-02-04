Google Meet update adds more screen reader options
Up Next:
Google has just updated its Meet app with some extra screen reader options for users with vision disabilities. Several more options for how reactions in Google Meet are experienced through screen readers have been added in this update, and they’re all being rolled out as we speak.
These screen reader options can be accessed and adjusted anytime during the meeting by simply pressing Shift + R or from the Settings menu (three-dot overflow button / Settings / Reactions / Accessibility). Starting this week, the following settings should be available for in-meeting reactions:
According to Google, the new Meet update is rolling out starting February 3, but it might take longer than two weeks to reach all users. Speaking of which, these new features should be available for Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.
These screen reader options can be accessed and adjusted anytime during the meeting by simply pressing Shift + R or from the Settings menu (three-dot overflow button / Settings / Reactions / Accessibility). Starting this week, the following settings should be available for in-meeting reactions:
- Don’t announce reactions: No announcements or sound when a reaction is received.
- Play a sound for all reactions: Play a sound when a reaction is received.
- Announce all reactions: Announce only the emoji when a reaction is received, for example “Thumbs up”.
- Announce all reactions and senders: Announce the emoji and who sent the received reaction, for example “Elisa Beckett and 2 others reacted with thumbs up”.
Tap the three-dot overflow button / Settings / Reactions / Accessibility to adjust your settings | Image credit: Google
Once a user adjusts these new screen reader options, the settings will persist from meeting to meeting, so there’s no need to make the same adjustments again unless they’re somehow changed.
According to Google, the new Meet update is rolling out starting February 3, but it might take longer than two weeks to reach all users. Speaking of which, these new features should be available for Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: