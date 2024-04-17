Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Google Maps to show alternate transit and walking directions along with driving routes

In an effort to get users to take a bus or train to get to their destinations instead of driving or better yet, use their own two feet, Google Maps is going to have a new feature. Next to the app's driving routes, Google Maps will show users public transit and walking alternatives that will get the user to his destination without having to grip a steering wheel. These alternatives will appear "if travel times are comparable and practical." Google announced this today in a blog post.

The alternative public transit and walking suggestions will appear on the bottom of the screen in a card that says, "Also consider" which will include a preview of the alternative actions recommended. The card will also let the user know if any of these alternatives are faster than driving. The goal is to find alternatives that use lower amounts of carbon. The feature will be available in 15 cities around the world over the next few weeks including Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Montreal, Paris, Rome, and Sydney.

Red box shows alternative public transit suggestions on Google Maps

Google Maps is also getting a feature that will, in Search, help users find more information about long distance train and bus routes. For example, if you search for "Boston to Philadelphia train," schedules and ticket prices will appear on the results page along with links that you can tap on to book your trip. This feature can be accessed for trains in 38 countries and for bus routes in 15 countries.

Looking up trains and buses on Google Search will show you schedules and pricin

Last year, Google added train route suggestions when you look for flights on Search. In the upcoming months, you'll see train route suggestions when you search for a flight using Google Flights. With the latter, you'll also see the estimated emissions for almost every flight and you can filter the results to show you the flights with the lowest emissions first.

Google is trying to give people the information they need to choose the low-carbon alternative when traveling.
