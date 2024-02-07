Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google Maps update finally adds weather information on Android
Google’s apps don’t always offer the same features on iOS and Android, but the Mountain View company is trying to not keep any important functionality exclusive to just one platform for too long.

In that regard, one of the Google Maps features that was only available for iOS users was the weather and AQI widget overlay that provided much needed information in real-time.

Now the feature is finally making its way to Android, 9to5google reports. The update is rolling out in waves, so you’ll know that you got the feature if you see a small rectangular box in the top-left corner of the app.

Credits - 9to5google - Google Maps update finally adds weather information on Android
Credits - 9to5google


It’s a very small box that only shows the temperature and AQI (air quality index). However, you can tap on the box for more detailed weather information, including a 12-hour forecast. The AQI part of the small widget shows the existing Air Quality map layer if you tap on it.

Keep in mind that if you select anything else in the app, the weather box will disappear. Apparently, this update has started rolling out to Android users for a few weeks now, but it’s only been recently that Google decided to expand its availability, so expect it to arrive very soon if you don’t have it yet.

