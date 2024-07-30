Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries

Andorra

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Croatia

Cyprus

France

Greece

Italy

Kenya

Monaco

Montenegro

Portugal

Rwanda

Slovenia

Spain

Turkey





Google's AI-powered wildfire tracking has already proven its worth by mapping over 40 wildfires in Southern Europe this summer. By providing wildfire boundaries and information in Search and Maps, as well as sending out notifications, Google aims to complement existing on-the-ground efforts to help people access crucial information and stay safe during wildfire events.





Wildfires tracked this summer | Image credit — Google

In just the first week of July, an estimated 1.4 million people utilized Google's wildfire information, demonstrating the significant impact this feature can have in regions experiencing wildfires. Users in affected areas can receive alerts through notifications on their phones, as well as while using driving directions in Google Maps.



In just the first week of July, an estimated 1.4 million people utilized Google's wildfire information, demonstrating the significant impact this feature can have in regions experiencing wildfires. Users in affected areas can receive alerts through notifications on their phones, as well as while using driving directions in Google Maps.

This expansion of Google's wildfire tracking features is a welcome development, providing valuable information to a wider range of users and potentially contributing to greater safety and awareness during wildfire events. By leveraging AI and existing infrastructure, Google continues to demonstrate its commitment to utilizing technology for the greater good.





Wildfires overlaid on Google Maps driving directions | Image credit — Google

in the list of countries with wildfire tracking is particularly noteworthy, as these regions often face unique challenges in terms of wildfire management and access to information. By expanding its wildfire tracking capabilities to these countries, Google is helping to address a critical need and potentially saving lives.



Furthermore, the ability to access wildfire information through Google Maps and Search can be especially beneficial for travelers, as it allows them to stay informed and plan their routes accordingly. By providing real-time updates on wildfire locations and boundaries, Google can help travelers avoid dangerous areas and make informed decisions about their itineraries.



The inclusion of Kenya and Rwanda in the list of countries with wildfire tracking is particularly noteworthy, as these regions often face unique challenges in terms of wildfire management and access to information. By expanding its wildfire tracking capabilities to these countries, Google is helping to address a critical need and potentially saving lives.

Furthermore, the ability to access wildfire information through Google Maps and Search can be especially beneficial for travelers, as it allows them to stay informed and plan their routes accordingly. By providing real-time updates on wildfire locations and boundaries, Google can help travelers avoid dangerous areas and make informed decisions about their itineraries.

Overall, Google's expansion of wildfire tracking features is a significant step forward in the fight against wildfires. By providing accessible and up-to-date information to a wider audience, Google is empowering people to stay safe and protect their communities.