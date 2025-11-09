Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Google, TSA have major warnings for smartphone users

If you use public Wi-Fi or charging stations, you need to be smart in order to keep your data safe.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google
Smartphone charging station at airport.
Google has a warning for smartphone users and while it is up to you to decide whether or not you want to heed this warning, you might want to give the Alphabet subsidiary the benefit of the doubt and follow what it says to do. What Google is saying is that whenever possible, smartphone users should not use public Wi-Fi. Google adds that "These networks can be unencrypted and easily exploited by attackers."

Google's warning about using public Wi-Fi mirrors a warning made during the summer by the TSA


Google posted the warning in the October 2025 edition of the "Behind the Scenes" report dealing with text-based scams for Android devices. An incredible 94% of Android users are at risk of being the victim of a messaging attack. According to Google, such attacks have become "a sophisticated, global enterprise designed to inflict devastating financial losses and emotional distress on unsuspecting victims."

Public charging station.
The TSA says to stay away from public charging stations like this one. | Image credit-Michael Brehm

Citing its report, Google says 73% are worried about mobile scams while 84% said that mobile scams are dangerous to society. With the public so concerned, Google says that avoiding public Wi-Fi will make them safer. Such a warning was also made by the TSA in July of this year

Piggybacking on public Wi-Fi can be dangerous


Using public Wi-Fi can result in you becoming a victim to a man-in-the-middle attack where an attacker gets in the middle of communication between your phone and the server you are trying to connect to (like your bank's website, for example). Using public Wi-Fi can also result in you connecting to a fake Wi-Fi signal that uses a similar name to a legit one such as "Airport Free Wi-Fi" or "Starbucks Guest."

Do you use public Wi-Fi and charging?

Vote View Result

The warning made by the TSA s controversial as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) takes the other side. "Public Wi-Fi networks, or hotspots, in coffee shops, malls, airports, hotels, and other places are convenient," the FTC says. "In the early days of the internet, they often weren’t secure, things have changed." 

The Agency adds, "In the past, if you used a public Wi-Fi network to get online, your information was at risk. That's because most websites didn’t use encryption to scramble the data and protect it from hackers snooping on the network." Things have changed and the FTC says that today, "Most websites do use encryption to protect your information. Because of the widespread use of encryption, connecting through a public Wi-Fi network is usually safe."

Tips to stay safe when using public Wi-Fi and public charging


The Transportation Security Administration not only told travelers to avoid public Wi-Fi, it also recommended that they stay away from public charging stations. The public charging stations can have your phone connect with a compromised port stealing personal information from you. Not only can a compromised port steal data from you, but they can also inject malware into your device. 

Here are some tips to follow to improve the odds that you'll connect to public Wi-Fi and a public charging station without any issues. When using public Wi-Fi:

  • Use a secure VPN (Virtual Private Network) which means that you should stay away from VPN's from China, or those offered by unknown developers. Free VPNs and Chinese VPNs can be more dangerous than no VPN at all.
  • Only browse websites that start with a lock icon in the address bar and have a web address starting with "https." This guarantees that your connection to that website will be encrypted even if the Wi-Fi network you're connected to is not.
  • Check the W-Fi identifier before connecting to the Wi-Fi signal. If it is connected to a hotel, mall, or airport, make sure you are about to hook up with the official network for that location.
  • Disable any auto-connections to public or unknown Wi-Fi connections.

Recommended Stories

Tips for using Public charging stations include:

  • The safest charging is to use a standard wall outlet with your own wall charger and cable.
  • Carry a fully charged power bank to avoid using a public charging station.
  • Use a USB data blocker that is placed between your cable and the public USB port. It allows you to use a public USB port for charging while blocking data transfers.
  • If your device prompts you when connecting to an unknown USB source, always select "Charge only," or "No Data Transfer."

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Galaxy S26 was so close to being iconic, but Samsung chose predictability
Galaxy S26 was so close to being iconic, but Samsung chose predictability

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless