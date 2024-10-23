Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Another way to create notes is reportedly coming to Google Keep

Google Keep is a versatile note-taking app for iOS and Android that can be used for writing and keeping notes and hand-drawn images. The app can also help users create a shopping list with boxes that can be checked off once an item has been placed in the cart. According to code sleuth Assemble Debug, Google is working on a way to allow users to create handwritten notes while using the app. These notes using handwriting will be separate from the notes created by drawing an image on the screen.

The latest report says that the UI used to create drawing notes or the user-created illustrations that accommodate a text mote will remain the same. Handwritten notes will have a different UI that will show the title of the note at the top while drawing notes will show that title at the bottom of the display. There is also another difference. While the hand-drawn notes can only be shared as images, the handwritten notes can be shared as PDF files.

Another feature called "Text to sketch" will be coming to the app and this could be a way to create a note that features an AI-based image. It's possible that the user will be able to type the description of an image he wants AI to create in a text field and that image is created using AI. The user will then be able to make a new note with that image included, or add the AI-created image to a note that already exists.

Screenshots showing new Google Keep features reportedly on the way.
New features coming to the Google Keep app including the ability to create handwritten notes. | Image credit-Android Authority

A teardown of version 5.24.422.02.90 of the Keep app revealed that when updated, the app will ask you to choose one out of four possible options when creating a note. You can select to draw an image, create a handwritten note, make a list, or write a note using text. In case you were wondering, handwritten notes will be created using the late Steve Jobs' favorite tool-a stylus (that is known as sarcasm for those who don't get the reference), or a fingertip will work just fine.

Additions are expected to the current backgrounds available on the app, and users will be able to resize, crop, and move around pictures used inside notes. It isn't clear when these new features will be coming to Google Keep but when or if they are added, it will make a great note-taking app even better. You can install Google Keep for your iPhone from the App Store, or download it for your Android device from the Google Play Store.
