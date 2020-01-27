Update bricks some Google Home speakers on the Preview Program
However, there are a few things that should give most users some peace of mind. Firstly, only a small number of devices have been affected. Furthermore, all of the owners of affected devices, who reported their problems across Google support threads and forums like Reddit, seem to be enrolled in the Preview Program.
For those that were enrolled, however, some have been facing connectivity issues, among other problems. In some cases, unplugging/replugging or a factory reset solves problems, while other report persisting issues despite attempted fixes.
Google has faced a similar problem in the past, where an update bricked some Google Home Minis. In that case, the company offered free replacements regardless of warranty status, so it might do the same if this latest outbreak remains unsolved. Hopefully, though, Google will be able to issue a quick fix over the air and get all the problematic devices up and running again.
