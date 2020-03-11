Google is fined $8 million in Sweden over data protection laws
Based on two audits administered over four years, the Swedish DPA has concluded that Google has not complied to these regulations. Currently, Google informs websites before delisting, allowing them time to move their sites to different URLs to bypass the delisting. The Swedish DPA argues that this practice negates the point of delisting and the overall principles of the GDPR.
Based on these conclusions, the Swedish DPA has issued a fine of 75 million Swedish kronor, or about 8 million dollars. Based on local laws, Google has three weeks to take action before it becomes final. The internet giant is expected to appeal the decision.