Google is fined $8 million in Sweden over data protection laws

Eugene Jeong
Mar 11, 2020, 1:34 PM
Since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect in the European Union back in 2016, companies and organizations have had larger responsibilities in order to protect the privacy rights of individuals. Sweden has evidently determined that Google has not fully complied with these regulations, leading to a hefty fine.

Under the GDPR, an individual has the right to privacy of personal data, including the right to request that their personal search results, such as their name, be delisted from search engines. Since 2017, the Swedish Data Protection Authority (DPA) has identified search listings that Google is required to delete.

Based on two audits administered over four years, the Swedish DPA has concluded that Google has not complied to these regulations. Currently, Google informs websites before delisting, allowing them time to move their sites to different URLs to bypass the delisting. The Swedish DPA argues that this practice negates the point of delisting and the overall principles of the GDPR.

Based on these conclusions, the Swedish DPA has issued a fine of 75 million Swedish kronor, or about 8 million dollars. Based on local laws, Google has three weeks to take action before it becomes final. The internet giant is expected to appeal the decision.

