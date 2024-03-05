Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google Fi Wireless increases pricing for those with more than three lines on "Simply Unlimited" plan

Apps Wireless service Google
Google Fi Wireless increases pricing for those with more than three lines on "Simply Unlimited" plan
Google Fi Wireless, the MVNO wireless phone plan brought to you by Google, has announced changes to the pricing of its "Simply Unlimited" plan. Starting today for new customers, and rolling out to existing customers after April 4th, 2024, the prices for plans with three or more lines will be increasing as follows:

  • Three lines: The cost for three lines on the Simply Unlimited plan will increase from $80 to $90 per month.
  • Four lines: Accounts with four lines will go up from $80 to $100 per month.
  • Five and six lines: There are also increases for five-line accounts (going up to $125/month) and six-line accounts (going up to $150/month).

Google Fi Wireless increases pricing for those with more than three lines on &quot;Simply Unlimited&quot; plan
New pricing structure for the "Simply Unlimited" plan on Google Fi Wireless

If you have one or two lines active on the Simply Unlimited plan, not to worry, your pricing will remain unchanged. Additionally, Google Fi Wireless is not changing the core features of the Simply Unlimited plan, which still include unlimited high-speed data (which slows down after 35GB), unlimited calls and texts in the US, Canada, and Mexico, 5GB of hotspot tethering, connectivity for select smartwatches, automatic encryption of your data using a virtual private network (VPN), as well as some family safety features such as spam blocking, location sharing, and contact controls.

These pricing adjustments begin for new customers starting today, March 5th, 2024. Existing customers will see the change reflected on their first bill after April 4th, 2024. Google Fi Wireless also clarifies that existing accounts with long-term promotions or device financing agreements activated before March 5th, 2024, will maintain their original pricing until those commitments end. Pricing will also not change on the Flexible or Unlimited Plus plans.

Google Fi Wireless states this change in pricing is necessary "to continue delivering high-quality product offerings and features." This marks the first price increase for the almost three year old "Simply Unlimited" plan since the service was rebranded from "Google Fi" to "Google Fi Wireless" last year.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless