Google Drive gets automatic captions for video uploads with new update

The feature is available for personal Google Accounts and uses speech recognition tech to transcribe the audio. To use the feature, users should request automatic captions after uploading a video to Drive. On the other hand, for Google Workspace users, the captions are enabled automatically, unless their admins disable it.



To generate captions for a video, you can right-click on the video and then click on Manage caption tracks, and then generate automatic captions. On mobile, tap the three-dot menu on the top right, and then go for Manage caption tracks and generate automatic captions, but this has to be done when a video is already playing.





