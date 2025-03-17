Is your Chromecast still dead after last week’s outage? You can now download a fix from Google

Chromecast (2nd gen) | Image credit: Google

Update : Google has just released yet another update specifically aimed at Chromecast users who did reset their devices. According to Google, these will need to update their Google Home app to the latest version (3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS) to set up your Chromecast (2nd gen) or Chromecast Audio device again.





The catch is that the new update for the Google Home app roll out may take up to a few days to roll out to everyone, so even if the deployment starts today, not everyone will be able to download it right away. Keep checking Google Play or App Store for the latest version of the app though.





Original story



Although Google acknowledged the issue with the Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio as soon as users started reporting it last week, the problem seems to have been harder to solve than expected.



Chromecast (2nd gen): Firmware version 1.56.467165

Chromecast Audio: Firmware version 1.56.467166

If your Chromecast doesn’t have one of the two firmware versions installed, you’re advised to reboot it in order to start the update process.



Chromecast Audio | Image credit: Google

It’s also important to mention that Google said that Chromecast users who performed a factory rest during the troubleshooting process may still experience an issue where they can’t re-setup the device. Google is actively working on another fix specifically for this issue and will provide users with the necessary steps as soon as a new update is ready to be released.



– Google (via email), March 2025

Last week, all Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio devices stopped functioning properly because a Google-owned device authentication certificate authority expired.



