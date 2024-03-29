Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google Chat update adds a new tab and refreshed UI

By
Apps Google
Google Chat update adds a new tab and refreshed UI
After gaining voice message support earlier this week, Google Chat is now getting another update that brings a couple of interesting changes. For starters, the purpose of the update is to improve the Files tab in Google Chat spaces to make file management easier for users.

In that regard, Google has added an updated tab called Shared, as well as a refreshed user interface. On top of that, Google Chat is getting new features like a sort drop-down menu, support for shared links and media files.

Thanks to the new sort drop-down menu, users will now be able to narrow down the list of documents displayed based on category (file, link, media) or date shared.

Google Chat users who update to the latest version will see a new arrangement of tabs such as: Chat, Shared and Tasks. Three other sections are hidden behind that Shared tab: Files, Links and Media.

According to Google, the new features for Chat users will be rolled out starting April 17 (March 27 for the Rapid Release domains). Of course, it will take up to 15 days for everything to be visible.

As far as availability goes, all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts will benefit from the new features and improvements.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless