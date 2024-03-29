Up Next:
Google Chat update adds a new tab and refreshed UI
After gaining voice message support earlier this week, Google Chat is now getting another update that brings a couple of interesting changes. For starters, the purpose of the update is to improve the Files tab in Google Chat spaces to make file management easier for users.
In that regard, Google has added an updated tab called Shared, as well as a refreshed user interface. On top of that, Google Chat is getting new features like a sort drop-down menu, support for shared links and media files.
Google Chat users who update to the latest version will see a new arrangement of tabs such as: Chat, Shared and Tasks. Three other sections are hidden behind that Shared tab: Files, Links and Media.
According to Google, the new features for Chat users will be rolled out starting April 17 (March 27 for the Rapid Release domains). Of course, it will take up to 15 days for everything to be visible.
Thanks to the new sort drop-down menu, users will now be able to narrow down the list of documents displayed based on category (file, link, media) or date shared.
As far as availability goes, all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts will benefit from the new features and improvements.
