Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Calendar might introduce a dedicated birthday button

By
0comments
Google Calendar might introduce a dedicated birthday button
Trying to remember everyone's birthdays is like memorizing specs for every new smartphone coming out – nearly impossible. That's why calendars and events are lifesavers. To avoid being labeled the birthday amnesia friend, Google Calendar is my go-to choice and probably yours too.

Lots of people rely on Google Calendar to remember these special dates, adding them once for yearly reminders. Google seems to be listening because an upcoming update might make adding birthdays even easier.

Adding birthdays to Google Calendar might get a whole lot easier


Android-focused tech publication Android Authority and code detective Assemble Debug discovered a hidden "Birthday" chip within the latest Google Calendar update (version v2024.21.0-637471596) while digging into the app's code. This new feature is expected to make adding recurring birthday reminders significantly easier.


Right now, adding birthdays to Google Calendar involves creating a full-day event that repeats every year. This means manually setting up the event, removing the specific time, marking it as an all-day event, and finally, choosing "yearly" for the repeat option.

The "Birthday" chip (if released) promises to simplify this process significantly. It will handle everything for you, reducing the need to fill out extra fields, and you will even be able to include the year of birth.

Setting the birth year might not do anything fancy right now, but it could be useful in future updates. Plus, the update hints at a button to help you add even more birthdays to your calendar so you never miss a reminder.

You should keep in mind, though, that this new birthday shortcut isn't showing up in Google Calendar just yet. So, for now, you're stuck adding birthdays the old way. Whether Google will roll it out or not is still unclear, so stay tuned for updates.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless