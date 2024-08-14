Google gives in to users refusing AI and lets them hide Gemini in Messages

Go into Settings Tap “Gemini in Messages” Toggle off “Show Gemini button”

Well, now you can make the Gemini button disappear in Google Messages. The most recent Beta of Google Messages adds a toggle option for the Gemini button. To get to it, simply do the following:It’s a small change, but it might matter a lot to many users. A notable percentage of users have refused to accept AI in their lives. I think some of this is driven by the impact AI had on certain jobs, like writing and art. Understandably, people are angry at something that made so many others lose their jobs.Another reason is probably the fact that a lot of users think AI tools will infringe on their privacy. Something that can quickly access and understand your emails, texts and photos has made a subset of users uneasy.I personally am fascinated by AI, and definitely want to see it progress and become the futuristic wonder science fiction shows it as. However, I also understand the hesitancy some people show when it comes to AI. And I wholeheartedly support options to opt out of AI wherever and whenever possible.