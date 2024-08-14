Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google gives in to users refusing AI and lets them hide Gemini in Messages

By
0comments
It’s no secret that AI is the new hot topic in the tech industry. Everyone from Samsung to Google to Meta is working on their own AI models, and AI is found in a lot of apps nowadays. But not everyone is onboard with the concept. Luckily for them, they can now tell Google’s AI Gemini to leave them alone in the Google Messages app.

Google introduced a floating action button for quick access to Gemini in the Messages app back in July. However, Gemini’s integration into Messages is subpar, in my opinion. The action button was just another way of conversing with Gemini to ask it simple questions. And, if I’m being completely honest, Gemini has a long way to go. It just isn’t as polished as some of the competition.


Video Thumbnail
My personal experience with Gemini has not been this smooth. | Video credit — Google

Well, now you can make the Gemini button disappear in Google Messages. The most recent Beta of Google Messages adds a toggle option for the Gemini button. To get to it, simply do the following:

  1. Go into Settings
  2. Tap “Gemini in Messages”
  3. Toggle off “Show Gemini button”


It’s a small change, but it might matter a lot to many users. A notable percentage of users have refused to accept AI in their lives. I think some of this is driven by the impact AI had on certain jobs, like writing and art. Understandably, people are angry at something that made so many others lose their jobs.

Another reason is probably the fact that a lot of users think AI tools will infringe on their privacy. Something that can quickly access and understand your emails, texts and photos has made a subset of users uneasy.

I personally am fascinated by AI, and definitely want to see it progress and become the futuristic wonder science fiction shows it as. However, I also understand the hesitancy some people show when it comes to AI. And I wholeheartedly support options to opt out of AI wherever and whenever possible.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

