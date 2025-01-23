Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Google acquires part of HTC’s Vive XR team for $250 million in cash

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
HTC Google VR
HTC Vive Focus Vision
It looks like HTC’s VR business has hit a wall and is no longer as profitable as the Taiwanese company wants. Luckily, there are bigger players in the VR industry that can’t wait to get their hands on HTC’s engineers.

In that regard, HTC has just announced its agreement with Google to sell a part of its XR team. The agreement under which HTC will receive $250 million in cash from Google specifies that certain HTC employees from the company’s XR team will join Google.

Besides that, Google will receive a non-exclusive license for HTC’s XR intellectual property (IP). Both companies confirmed they will explore future collaboration opportunities, so future transactions between Google and HTC might be announced in the coming months.

As per HTC’s statement, the definitive agreement will strengthen its strategy of continued development around the XR ecosystem, allowing the company to come up with more streamlined products with a focus on platforms, as well as better operational efficiency and financial flexibility.

HTC claims that it will continue to deliver innovative VIVE XR solutions, with existing product lines and solutions supported and developed without interruption.

On the other hand, Google hopes to strengthen its commitment to the Android XR platform and its acceleration across the headset and glasses ecosystem, which helps drive the XR industry. The acquisition feels like a significant investment in Taiwan as a key innovation and technology hub.

Only time will tell whether or not the transfer to Google of a top-tier technical team with a proven track record in the VR/XR space will help Google accelerate the development of the Android XR platform.

According to HTC, the transaction announced today is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q1 2025.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless