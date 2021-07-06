Google Pixel July 2021 update delayed slightly

Google Pixel July 2021 update delayed slightly0
According to 9to5Google, the delay was caused by the fourth of July holiday. Because the date fell on a Sunday this year, Monday was observed as a holiday in the US. Google will now release the July security bulletin and a new Pixel update tomorrow.
Since the Pixel Feature Drop was issued just last month, July's update is unlikely to offer anything more than bug fixes. Chances of Google releasing the next Android 12 Beta build look slim.
Meanwhile, Samsung continues to outdo itself. The South Korean tech titan started deploying the July security patch on June 30, which puts it a full week ahead of Google.