Software updates Google

Google Pixel July 2021 update delayed slightly

Anam Hamid
By
0
Google typically rolls out security updates for supported Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of every month. Six days into July, Pixel owners are still without a new update. Per the Pixel Update Bulletin, the July security patch will start rolling out on July 7.

According to 9to5Google, the delay was caused by the fourth of July holiday. Because the date fell on a Sunday this year, Monday was observed as a holiday in the US. Google will now release the July security bulletin and a new Pixel update tomorrow.

Since the Pixel Feature Drop was issued just last month, July's update is unlikely to offer anything more than bug fixes. Chances of Google releasing the next Android 12 Beta build look slim.
 
Meanwhile, Samsung continues to outdo itself. The South Korean tech titan started deploying the July security patch on June 30, which puts it a full week ahead of Google.

