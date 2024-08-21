Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Google adds two new Gemini features to Gmail

Google adds two new Gemini features to Gmail
New Polish feature for Gmail | Image credits: Google
Google announced two new Gemini features are now available for Gmail users on the web, Android, and iOS. One of the features is meant to help Gmail users refine their email drafts with the help of the AI.

An improvement to the “Help me write” feature, Polish will refine email drafts on web and mobile devices. The new function comes with a few additional options: Formalize, Elaborate and Shorten.

The recently added Polish option can turn rough notes into a completely formal draft or an elaborate one. Along with the new Polish feature, Google also added Help me write and Refine my draft shortcuts on Android and iOS devices.

This means that if you’re using Gmail on an iOS or Android device, when an email draft is empty, the Help me write shortcut will appear in the body of the email and when selected, it will open the full experience.

New Refine shortcut | Image credits: Google

On the other hand, the Refine my draft shortcut will appear when at least 12 words are written in an email draft. The shortcut will be shown below the email content to indicated that there are additional options available to Polish, Formalize, Elaborate, or Shorten your draft, or Write a new one.

Keep in mind that you’ll have to swipe right on “Refine my draft” to trigger the menu with all the options mentioned above.

Google says that this feature is enabled by default and can’t be disabled. The search giant also confirmed that the option for Help me write to polish email drafts, as well as the shortcuts are already available on Android and iOS.

Speaking of which, the new feature and the shortcuts are available for Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, as well as Google One AI Premium.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

