Gmail is getting the biggest AI upgrade in recent years, but is it any good?

A search view before and after. Now, search results are sorted by relevance instead of in chronological order. | Image credit: Google

In fact, Google has found a way to avoid any negative feedback following the update, so it decided to allow Gmail users to choose if they want to use the new AI-powered search engine or the traditional search feature that’s currently available in the app.After the update, a new toggle will be available in Gmail that allows users to opt between “most relevant” and “most recent” results, which sums up what the new update actually does.Google says that the “most relevant” search results are now rolling out globally for users with personal Google accounts and can be accessed on the web and in the official Gmail app for Android and iOS.According to the search giant, AI search upgrade will be expanded to Gmail business users in the future, but Google did not provide a timeframe, so your guess is as good as ours.