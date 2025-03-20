Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Gmail is getting the biggest AI upgrade in recent years, but is it any good?

By
Gmail is probably the most popular email app in the world, which makes every update, no matter how small, important for a lot of people. Google announced earlier today that a new update to Gmail is upgrading the app’s search engine using the company’s AI.

The AI upgrade is meant to provide Gmail’s users with better search results, thus reducing the amount of time they spend looking for specific emails. The Mountain View company explains that instead of showing emails in chronological order based on keywords, Gmail will now factor in elements like recency, most-clicked emails and frequent contact when displaying search results.

Basically, you’ll no longer have the most recent emails you received at the top of the search results, but those emails that Gmail’s new AI-powered search engine decides it’s more relevant to you.

It remains to be seen how effective the changes to the search engine are for users, but I don’t imagine Google releasing a new feature for such an important app such as Gmail that hasn’t been thoroughly tested.

In fact, Google has found a way to avoid any negative feedback following the update, so it decided to allow Gmail users to choose if they want to use the new AI-powered search engine or the traditional search feature that’s currently available in the app.


A search view before and after. Now, search results are sorted by relevance instead of in chronological order. | Image credit: Google

After the update, a new toggle will be available in Gmail that allows users to opt between “most relevant” and “most recent” results, which sums up what the new update actually does.

Google says that the “most relevant” search results are now rolling out globally for users with personal Google accounts and can be accessed on the web and in the official Gmail app for Android and iOS.

According to the search giant, AI search upgrade will be expanded to Gmail business users in the future, but Google did not provide a timeframe, so your guess is as good as ours.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

