Gmail revamps summary cards to streamline email organization

Apps Google
An official illustration of Gmail summary cards
Google is making significant changes to its Gmail summary cards, aiming to make it easier for users to manage the constant flow of information that arrives in their inboxes. These updates are designed to provide a more streamlined and efficient way to access crucial details from emails related to purchases, events, bills, and travel.

For many years, Gmail has used summary cards to display essential information at the top of emails. These cards have provided a quick snapshot of the content, but with the evolving nature of how people use email, Google recognized the need for a more dynamic and interactive system.



The redesigned summary cards will feature a fresh look and offer more actionable functionalities. Users can now add events to their Google Calendar directly from the card, invite others, or set reminders for bill payments. The cards will also become more intelligent, organizing key information from related emails and providing real-time updates. This means users can track packages, see the latest status of their orders, and know precisely when to expect deliveries.



In addition to the updated summary cards within individual emails, Gmail is introducing a new "Happening soon" section at the top of the inbox. This section will initially display purchase summary cards, particularly when a delivery is imminent. For instance, if an estimated delivery date is two days away, the "Happening soon" section will prominently show the purchase summary card, allowing users to quickly see when their package is expected to arrive. If multiple deliveries are scheduled around the same timeframe, the cards will be stacked, and users can expand, dismiss, or click on them to go directly to the corresponding email.

The new "Happening soon" section in Gmail | Image credit — Google

The updated summary cards will be rolled out in phases. Initially, users will see the new purchase summary cards in individual emails on both Android and iOS devices. In the following months, event, bill, and travel summary cards, along with the "Happening soon" section, will be gradually introduced. Eventually, all four card categories will be available across individual emails, the "Happening soon" section, and Gmail search, ensuring that users can easily find the information they need regardless of how they use Gmail.

As someone who relies heavily on email for both personal and professional communication, I find these updates to be quite promising. The ability to quickly access crucial information without having to sift through multiple emails is a welcome improvement. I'm particularly interested in the "Happening soon" section, as it seems like a convenient way to stay on top of upcoming deliveries and events. I believe these changes will make Gmail an even more valuable tool for managing my daily tasks and staying organized.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
