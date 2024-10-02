Gmail revamps summary cards to streamline email organization









The redesigned summary cards will feature a fresh look and offer more actionable functionalities. Users can now add events to their Google Calendar directly from the card, invite others, or set reminders for bill payments. The cards will also become more intelligent, organizing key information from related emails and providing real-time updates. This means users can track packages, see the latest status of their orders, and know precisely when to expect deliveries.









In addition to the updated summary cards within individual emails, Gmail is introducing a new "Happening soon" section at the top of the inbox. This section will initially display purchase summary cards, particularly when a delivery is imminent. For instance, if an estimated delivery date is two days away, the "Happening soon" section will prominently show the purchase summary card, allowing users to quickly see when their package is expected to arrive. If multiple deliveries are scheduled around the same timeframe, the cards will be stacked, and users can expand, dismiss, or click on them to go directly to the corresponding email.





The new "Happening soon" section in Gmail | Image credit — Google



The updated summary cards will be rolled out in phases. Initially, users will see the new purchase summary cards in individual emails on both Android and iOS devices. In the following months, event, bill, and travel summary cards, along with the "Happening soon" section, will be gradually introduced. Eventually, all four card categories will be available across individual emails, the "Happening soon" section, and Gmail search, ensuring that users can easily find the information they need regardless of how they use Gmail.



The updated summary cards will be rolled out in phases. Initially, users will see the new purchase summary cards in individual emails on both Android and iOS devices. In the following months, event, bill, and travel summary cards, along with the "Happening soon" section, will be gradually introduced. Eventually, all four card categories will be available across individual emails, the "Happening soon" section, and Gmail search, ensuring that users can easily find the information they need regardless of how they use Gmail.

As someone who relies heavily on email for both personal and professional communication, I find these updates to be quite promising. The ability to quickly access crucial information without having to sift through multiple emails is a welcome improvement. I'm particularly interested in the "Happening soon" section, as it seems like a convenient way to stay on top of upcoming deliveries and events. I believe these changes will make Gmail an even more valuable tool for managing my daily tasks and staying organized.