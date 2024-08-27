Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google launches new quick reply experience for Gmail users on Android

Google is adding a new quick reply experience to Gmail on Android devices, which will allow users to skip a few steps when they want to reply to emails. The new quick reply experience is available starting today on Android only, Google announced.

Up until now, Gmail offered Android users multiple options such as Reply, Reply all or Forward a message when in the conversation view of an email. Once the users selected one of the options, they would be directed to a full screen compose view to send their reply.

Thanks to the updated quick reply experience, users can reply to emails directly from the bottom of the conversation, without having to open a new screen. This option has been specifically designed for quick, lightweight replies, so for longer responses, users can expand the text box to access more formatting options.

Although Google announced that the new quick reply experience is only available on Android device, the search giant confirmed iOS users will get it too sometime later this year.

Gmail's new quick reply experience on Android | Screenshot credits: Google

To start using the quick reply experience, simply open an email, click into the text box at the bottom, type your reply, and then tap the send icon. As mentioned earlier, for more formal replies, you can tap the “Expand to full screen” icon to switch to the full screen compose view.

The new feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

As far as availability goes, Google announced that Workspace customers will get it in the next two weeks, while Google accounts and Workspace Individual subscribers already benefit from the new quick reply experience.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

