Google launches new quick reply experience for Gmail users on Android
Google is adding a new quick reply experience to Gmail on Android devices, which will allow users to skip a few steps when they want to reply to emails. The new quick reply experience is available starting today on Android only, Google announced.
Up until now, Gmail offered Android users multiple options such as Reply, Reply all or Forward a message when in the conversation view of an email. Once the users selected one of the options, they would be directed to a full screen compose view to send their reply.
Although Google announced that the new quick reply experience is only available on Android device, the search giant confirmed iOS users will get it too sometime later this year.
To start using the quick reply experience, simply open an email, click into the text box at the bottom, type your reply, and then tap the send icon. As mentioned earlier, for more formal replies, you can tap the “Expand to full screen” icon to switch to the full screen compose view.
As far as availability goes, Google announced that Workspace customers will get it in the next two weeks, while Google accounts and Workspace Individual subscribers already benefit from the new quick reply experience.
Thanks to the updated quick reply experience, users can reply to emails directly from the bottom of the conversation, without having to open a new screen. This option has been specifically designed for quick, lightweight replies, so for longer responses, users can expand the text box to access more formatting options.
Gmail's new quick reply experience on Android | Screenshot credits: Google
The new feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
