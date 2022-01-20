Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apps Google

Clean up your Gmail inbox to check out the new "Inbox Zero Graphic"

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Clean up your Gmail inbox to check out the new "Inbox Zero Graphic"
Because most of us never take the time to completely clean out our Gmail inbox, we usually never get the opportunity to reach what is known as "Inbox Zero." With no email messages cluttering up your inbox, you are rewarded with a special illustration that Google recently revised. According to AndroidPolice, before the change, the image showed a cartoon drawing of a woman without eyes reading a book in the woods with the sun in the background.

Underneath the illustration, Google wrote "You've finished. Nothing in Primary." We guess that this drawing is not enough of an incentive to get Gmail users to do some landscaping and delete their old and unneeded Gmail.

It reminds this writer of a cereal bowl that yours truly once had as a kid. On the bottom of the bowl was an illustration of two popular (at the time) cartoon mice from television named Trixie and Dixie. To get to the drawing of the pair, you had to finish everything in the bowl giving you an incentive to eat all of your breakfast.

Looking for an image that might motivate Gmail subscribers into cleaning out their inbox, a new illustration can be found on the Gmail app. It consists of colorful boxes and rectangles that look like empty cubby holes. Underneath the image, Google wrote "You're all done. Nothing in Primary."

So get to work everyone and start getting rid of those junk emails, spam, dated messages, and more. Clear them all out and you'll see your reward.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Amazon has just leaked Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family in full (yes, really)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Amazon has just leaked Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family in full (yes, really)
Oppo envisions a future where battery-less gadgets are powered passively from ambient radio waves
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Oppo envisions a future where battery-less gadgets are powered passively from ambient radio waves
iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra closing in — possible February release?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra closing in — possible February release?
Amazon has some of the best Anker charging accessories on sale at their lowest ever prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has some of the best Anker charging accessories on sale at their lowest ever prices
The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless