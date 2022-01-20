Clean up your Gmail inbox to check out the new "Inbox Zero Graphic"0
Because most of us never take the time to completely clean out our Gmail inbox, we usually never get the opportunity to reach what is known as "Inbox Zero." With no email messages cluttering up your inbox, you are rewarded with a special illustration that Google recently revised. According to AndroidPolice, before the change, the image showed a cartoon drawing of a woman without eyes reading a book in the woods with the sun in the background.
It reminds this writer of a cereal bowl that yours truly once had as a kid. On the bottom of the bowl was an illustration of two popular (at the time) cartoon mice from television named Trixie and Dixie. To get to the drawing of the pair, you had to finish everything in the bowl giving you an incentive to eat all of your breakfast.
So get to work everyone and start getting rid of those junk emails, spam, dated messages, and more. Clear them all out and you'll see your reward.