Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard
Google Assistant is considered to be the best of the virtual digital helpers. In recent tests against Siri, Alexa, and Cortana, it was the only one to understand every request whether it was for information or a command. And Google Assistant typically gets the highest percentage of questions answered correctly. Even though a version of Assistant is available for iOS (which frankly every iPhone user should install), it is at the heart of the Google ecosystem. Google improved its virtual assistant on the Pixel 4 by moving it on-device so that an outside server isn't needed for most tasks, and also shrunk the UI so that it covers up less of the screen.
Some other commands are handy to know. You can tell Google Assistant to "Delete my last conversation" or say "Delete today's activity." While Google Assistant is certainly a handy tool and we look forward to future improvements, the last thing you want to do is have it turn over more information about you to Google.
2 Comments
1. Skizzo
Posts: 411; Member since: Jul 14, 2013
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. D.A.H.S.
Posts: 2; Member since: Sep 05, 2018
posted on 20 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):