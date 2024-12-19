Gemini's 2.0 Flash Experimental model arrives on Android and iOS devices
The Gemini app on Android now gives users access to the 2.0 Flash Experimental model, hot on the heels of its debut in the Google app beta channel earlier this week. This means those who use Gemini on their Android devices can now tap into Google's latest and greatest AI model. This is all thanks to the version 15.50 update to the Gemini app, which is powered by the Google app. You can grab the update from the Play Store right now.
Now, it's important to remember that this is an experimental model. Google is still working out the kinks, so don't be surprised if you encounter a hiccup or two. Some features, like file uploads, aren't available just yet. Think of it as a sneak peek of what's to come.
Even though it's still in the experimental stage, Gemini 2.0 Flash is already showing a lot of promise. Google says it's twice as fast as previous versions and performs better on key benchmarks. This translates to a more helpful and responsive Gemini assistant.
This update comes after a similar rollout for iPhone users, who also gained access to the 2.0 Flash Experimental model. And there's more on the way, as mobile users can look forward to "Deep Research" access early next year, which will bring advanced reasoning and long context capabilities to the table. I'm also really curious to see what the Deep Research feature will be like when it launches. It sounds like it could be a game-changer for anyone who needs to do some serious research.
If you're eager to give it a spin, you might need to force stop and restart your Google or Gemini app to see the model switcher at the top of the Gemini homepage. The good news is that the 2.0 Flash Experimental model is available to everyone, whether you're using the free version of Gemini or you've sprung for the Advanced subscription. You'll find the model picker with an "Upgrade" promo for the subscription at the top.
2.0 Flash Experimental model available within the Gemini app | Image credit — PhoneArena
Google plans to make the 2.0 Flash model available to developers in January, with more model sizes on the horizon. In the meantime, they're encouraging users to take the experimental model for a test drive and share their feedback.
