Gboard could soon match your system font





It looks like the new feature won’t let you pick any custom fonts for Gboard. Instead, you’ll only be able to switch to a different system font to change the keyboard’s appearance. Unfortunately, Android still doesn’t support native switching between different font styles for the entire operating system.So, this feature might not be as versatile as you’d hope. Only a few OEMs, like Samsung and OnePlus, offer support for multiple fonts in their Android skins. For users with devices that don’t have a custom skin allowing font changes, this new option might not be very useful.For devices that do support this kind of customization, it should create a more seamless experience by matching the keyboard font with the system’s. Fingers crossed, this is just the beginning, and we’ll see a future where you can easily change the font for both the keyboard and the entire Android OS – no third-party apps, mods, or custom skins required.The option to change Gboard’s font is still in the works and isn't available in the current beta release. Google is expected to include it in a future update, but there is no set timeline for when it will arrive.