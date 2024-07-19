Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
Gboard could soon match your system font

Gboard, Google’s free virtual keyboard app, is a favorite for its seamless integration with other Google services right as you type. However, it has one drawback: it only shows characters in its default font, ignoring the font you have set in your device’s settings. But Google might be working on changing that by adding an option to switch between different fonts soon.

Gboard could soon let you pick a different font


In the latest Gboard beta version 14.4.06.646482735, there is a hint of a new Font setting in the keyboard Preferences menu. This feature might let you switch from Gboard's default font to your device's system font, giving you a more cohesive look.


Image credit – Assemble Debug / Android Authority

It looks like the new feature won’t let you pick any custom fonts for Gboard. Instead, you’ll only be able to switch to a different system font to change the keyboard’s appearance. Unfortunately, Android still doesn’t support native switching between different font styles for the entire operating system.

So, this feature might not be as versatile as you’d hope. Only a few OEMs, like Samsung and OnePlus, offer support for multiple fonts in their Android skins. For users with devices that don’t have a custom skin allowing font changes, this new option might not be very useful.

For devices that do support this kind of customization, it should create a more seamless experience by matching the keyboard font with the system’s. Fingers crossed, this is just the beginning, and we’ll see a future where you can easily change the font for both the keyboard and the entire Android OS – no third-party apps, mods, or custom skins required.

The option to change Gboard’s font is still in the works and isn't available in the current beta release. Google is expected to include it in a future update, but there is no set timeline for when it will arrive.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless