The Garmin Instinct Solar is now $120 off its price; get a tough watch with up to 54 days of battery life for less
Smartwatches may be these awesome wearables that help you track your workouts and let you read your phone's notifications directly on your wrist, but they have one big limitation: they are battery-powered and, as such, need regular charging.
For instance, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Apple Watch Series 9 are premium timepieces loaded with features, but you have to put them to charge before you go to bed, which, granted, is not a big issue if you sleep on your comfy mattress every single night. However, if you are an outdoor enthusiast who likes to climb mountains and sleep in the wilderness where there is no socket to plug your smartwatch to charge, a wearable with an all-day battery life won't suffice. You'll need a smartwatch that can go on for weeks without charging.
Thanks to its solar charging feature, the Garmin Instinct Solar should be able to last you up to 54 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, which is just unbelievable. So, it should be able to survive your trip to the Amazon Rainforest and back without any issues — unless a random alligator decides it wants to have a fancy watch with solar charging to see when it's time to go home to his wife for dinner and tries to snatch it from your wrist.
Moreover, the Garmin Instinct Solar packs military-grade durability and supports smart notifications, as well as GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems.
The Garmin Instinct Solar is a real bargain for money, especially now while it's enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon. This is why we strongly encourage you to snag your Garmin Instinct Solar at a reduced price from Amazon right now!
Fortunately for you, Amazon is currently selling the Garmin Instinct Solar at an awesome 34% discount, letting you snatch a smartwatch with solar charging for $120 less than usual if you tap the deal button below and get this amazing smartwatch today.
However, if something like that does happen, and you manage to escape, the Garmin Instinct Solar will show you how many calories you've burned during your escape from being eaten by an alligator and will tell you when you can repeat that "workout" again thanks to a feature that lets it monitor your energy reserves. The watch can also track your heart rate and stress levels.
