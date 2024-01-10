The Garmin Instinct Solar is now $120 off its price; get a tough watch with up to 54 days of battery life for less

Garmin Instinct Solar: Save $120! Snag a Garmin Instinct Solar for $120 off its price on Amazon. The watch packs solar charging and can last up to 54 days without recharging. It also has awesome durability and is loaded with health-tracking features. $120 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

Thanks to its solar charging feature, the Garmin Instinct Solar should be able to last you up to 54 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, which is just unbelievable. So, it should be able to survive your trip to the Amazon Rainforest and back without any issues — unless a random alligator decides it wants to have a fancy watch with solar charging to see when it's time to go home to his wife for dinner and tries to snatch it from your wrist.However, if something like that does happen, and you manage to escape, the Garmin Instinct Solar will show you how many calories you've burned during your escape from being eaten by an alligator and will tell you when you can repeat that "workout" again thanks to a feature that lets it monitor your energy reserves. The watch can also track your heart rate and stress levels.Moreover, the Garmin Instinct Solar packs military-grade durability and supports smart notifications, as well as GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems.The Garmin Instinct Solar is a real bargain for money, especially now while it's enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon. This is why we strongly encourage you to snag your Garmin Instinct Solar at a reduced price from Amazon right now!