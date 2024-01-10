Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is now $120 off its price; get a tough watch with up to 54 days of battery life for less

Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Garmin Instinct Solar can is now $120 off its price; get a tough watch with up to 54 days of bat
Smartwatches may be these awesome wearables that help you track your workouts and let you read your phone's notifications directly on your wrist, but they have one big limitation: they are battery-powered and, as such, need regular charging.

For instance, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Apple Watch Series 9 are premium timepieces loaded with features, but you have to put them to charge before you go to bed, which, granted, is not a big issue if you sleep on your comfy mattress every single night. However, if you are an outdoor enthusiast who likes to climb mountains and sleep in the wilderness where there is no socket to plug your smartwatch to charge, a wearable with an all-day battery life won't suffice. You'll need a smartwatch that can go on for weeks without charging.

Fortunately for you, Amazon is currently selling the Garmin Instinct Solar at an awesome 34% discount, letting you snatch a smartwatch with solar charging for $120 less than usual if you tap the deal button below and get this amazing smartwatch today.

Garmin Instinct Solar: Save $120!

Snag a Garmin Instinct Solar for $120 off its price on Amazon. The watch packs solar charging and can last up to 54 days without recharging. It also has awesome durability and is loaded with health-tracking features.
$120 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to its solar charging feature, the Garmin Instinct Solar should be able to last you up to 54 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, which is just unbelievable. So, it should be able to survive your trip to the Amazon Rainforest and back without any issues — unless a random alligator decides it wants to have a fancy watch with solar charging to see when it's time to go home to his wife for dinner and tries to snatch it from your wrist.

However, if something like that does happen, and you manage to escape, the Garmin Instinct Solar will show you how many calories you've burned during your escape from being eaten by an alligator and will tell you when you can repeat that "workout" again thanks to a feature that lets it monitor your energy reserves. The watch can also track your heart rate and stress levels.

Moreover, the Garmin Instinct Solar packs military-grade durability and supports smart notifications, as well as GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is a real bargain for money, especially now while it's enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon. This is why we strongly encourage you to snag your Garmin Instinct Solar at a reduced price from Amazon right now!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless