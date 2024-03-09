Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is now even more irresistible at Amazon; save 30% on one while you can

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is now even more irresistible at Amazon; save 30% on one while you can
If you recall, we shared a tempting deal on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 a few weeks back. At the time, Amazon put this timepiece in the deals spotlight, so to speak, slashing its price tag by some $226. Fast forward to today, and the wearable is still in the offers section, plus you can now save even more!

The timepiece has plenty to offer and easily rivals some of the best fitness trackers and GPS smartwatches, and it’s currently 30% off, which equates to $240. Albeit not by much, the discount is still better than the one we shared last month.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 is now $240 off at Amazon

Garmin's Epix Gen 2 is still available at Amazon, and you can now save $240 on one! The feature-rich wearable offers a plethora of awesome features, including Garmin Coach, plenty of activity profiles, a great 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, and more. Don't miss out on the chance to get it at 30% off its price tag.
$240 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


In other words, now’s an even better time to snag this timepiece at bargain prices. Plus, since we don’t know just how much longer the promo will last, we encourage you to act right away if the price feels right.

While it may not have the same functionalities as some of the best smartwatches on the market, the Epix Gen 2 is still an excellent option, especially for the active. It features a 1.3-inch bright AMOLED display with a stainless steel case, looking stylish and durable.

The wearable emphasizes keeping your goals on track with countless activity profiles on deck, including sports like martial arts and boxing. Features like Garmin Coach and daily suggested workouts give you motivation when you can’t pick the perfect workout. At the same time, Recovery Time tells you how much time you’ll likely need to recover after each completed fitness session.

Aside from all the incredible fitness-related features, the wearable tracks your heart rate every second detects naps, monitors your sleep, and has a Pulse Ox blood oxygen sensor, among many others. You can even make contactless payments via Garmin Pay, store music, and keep it safely on your wrist for as little as five days with always-on display in smartwatch mode or as long as 16 days when the screen isn’t always on.

Overall, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is indeed a fantastic premium smartwatch that’s incredibly feature-rich and, as such, has quite a hefty price tag. Fortunately, shoppers can now snag it at 30% off, making it a way more tempting option.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless