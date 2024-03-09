Up Next:
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is now even more irresistible at Amazon; save 30% on one while you can
If you recall, we shared a tempting deal on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 a few weeks back. At the time, Amazon put this timepiece in the deals spotlight, so to speak, slashing its price tag by some $226. Fast forward to today, and the wearable is still in the offers section, plus you can now save even more!
In other words, now’s an even better time to snag this timepiece at bargain prices. Plus, since we don’t know just how much longer the promo will last, we encourage you to act right away if the price feels right.
The wearable emphasizes keeping your goals on track with countless activity profiles on deck, including sports like martial arts and boxing. Features like Garmin Coach and daily suggested workouts give you motivation when you can’t pick the perfect workout. At the same time, Recovery Time tells you how much time you’ll likely need to recover after each completed fitness session.
Aside from all the incredible fitness-related features, the wearable tracks your heart rate every second detects naps, monitors your sleep, and has a Pulse Ox blood oxygen sensor, among many others. You can even make contactless payments via Garmin Pay, store music, and keep it safely on your wrist for as little as five days with always-on display in smartwatch mode or as long as 16 days when the screen isn’t always on.
The timepiece has plenty to offer and easily rivals some of the best fitness trackers and GPS smartwatches, and it’s currently 30% off, which equates to $240. Albeit not by much, the discount is still better than the one we shared last month.
While it may not have the same functionalities as some of the best smartwatches on the market, the Epix Gen 2 is still an excellent option, especially for the active. It features a 1.3-inch bright AMOLED display with a stainless steel case, looking stylish and durable.
Overall, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is indeed a fantastic premium smartwatch that’s incredibly feature-rich and, as such, has quite a hefty price tag. Fortunately, shoppers can now snag it at 30% off, making it a way more tempting option.
