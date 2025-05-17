Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Made to survive anything, the Galaxy Watch Ultra becomes top choice for outdoor fans with this deal

The watch is selling for $251 off, offering incredible value with its rugged design, plethora of features, and solid battery life.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch Ultra on a wrist.
Imagine having a smartwatch built to endure whatever your day throws at it—whether that's an intense workout, a mountain hike, or just your everyday hustle. That's exactly what the Galaxy Watch Ultra is made for, and right now, it can be yours for much less than usual.

A third-party seller on Amazon is offering it at a serious $251 discount, allowing you to get your hands on one for just under $400. That's a phenomenal deal, which we advise you to take advantage of as soon as possible. The discount was $260 a few weeks ago, and no one knows when it could shrink again. And don't worry—the offer may not come directly from Amazon, but you still get a 30-day return window, so you can ask for a refund if needed.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save $251 on Amazon!

$251 off (39%)
Snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a $251 discount on Amazon! This tough-as-nails smartwatch is ready for anything and comes loaded with standout features like FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection and Samsung’s advanced body composition tracking. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


But look at it! Why would someone want to return this beautiful piece of machinery? Designed with a titanium case and sapphire crystal glass display, it's tough as nails. Plus, it boasts IP68 and 10ATM ratings, meaning it can handle dust, survive for half an hour in five feet of water, and even withstand brief dives down to 328 feet.

Battery life is also superb—for a Galaxy Watch—delivering up to two days per charge, assuming heart rate tracking is on and the always-on display is off. And when it comes to health features, this fella boasts every health-tracking functionality you expect to find on such a high-end timepiece. You also get FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition analysis.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch Ultra delivers on all fronts—durable design, a plethora of features, good battery life, and premium quality. And with the current deal on Amazon, it's a no-brainer for Galaxy users with an active lifestyle. Don't miss out—save while you can!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple
Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple
I can't get excited about Android 16's cool redesign
I can't get excited about Android 16's cool redesign
Microsoft finally squashed a Windows bug that's been around since last year
Microsoft finally squashed a Windows bug that's been around since last year
iPhone 16e should’ve killed the SE — instead, it inherited its worst flaw
iPhone 16e should’ve killed the SE — instead, it inherited its worst flaw
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless