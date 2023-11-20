Brilliant idea on One UI keeps Galaxy users from closing open apps by mistake

Hey Android users, has this ever happened to you? You're swiping through your open apps on the screen and when you get to the "Close all" button at the end, you tap without even thinking twice. But then it occurs to you that you've accidentally closed an app that you didn't want to close. Now there is a way to prevent this infuriating event from taking place so that even if you tap on "Close all," certain apps will remain open. This feature is available on the One UI interface used on many Samsung Galaxy phones.





Here's how this works. Open the Recent Apps screen and tap on the app icon above the app you want to keep open and from the list of options select "Keep open." Once you press that button, a message will appear on the bottom of the display that says, "app kept open for quick launching." A lock app will also appear on the lower-right corner of the app in Recent Apps. Here's how this works. Open the Recent Apps screen and tap on the app icon above the app you want to keep open and from the list of options select "Keep open." Once you press that button, a message will appear on the bottom of the display that says, "app kept open for quick launching." A lock app will also appear on the lower-right corner of the app in Recent Apps.





By using this handy dandy feature, the app you've selected to lock can be accessed quickly and easily and won't be shut even if you press on the "Close all" button. You can unlock the app by pressing on the lock icon that appears with the app in the multitasking screen. It's a brilliant feature because every Android user has closed an app accidentally by tapping the "Close all" button.









If you've ever wondered why iOS does not have a "Close all" button to clear open apps, here's an interesting post from Apple's own community support page that goes against the thoughts of obsessive phone users who always want to close their recently used apps. The post says closing apps does not improve performance or improve battery life. It also notes that Recent Apps are not running in the background. They are suspended







Closing Recent Apps won't improve battery life and the post on Apple's support page says that "it actually worsens battery life, because it takes more energy to load an app than to restart it from the "multitasking" screen." Closing the Recent Apps and swiping them off the screen also makes your iPhone slower because it takes longer to reopen an app from storage than to have it restart from a suspended state.



