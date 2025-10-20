Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra makes a comeback after hefty $349 price cut at Walmart

The tablet still packs a punch and is a bargain at its current price at Walmart.

A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra may be Samsung’s best tablet on the market right now, but another Galaxy Ultra model is the better buy if you’re looking for an unmissable deal on a brand-new, ultra-powerful Samsung slate.

We’re talking about the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which is discounted by a whopping $349 at Walmart right now. This allows you to score its 256GB version for only $749.99, instead of spending around $1,100. And while the offer comes from a third-party seller, Walmart is the one handling the shipping. You’ll also have until January 31st to ask for a refund if needed, so we think there’s nothing to worry about.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: Now $349 off at Walmart

$749 99
$1099
$349 off (32%)
Walmart is offering a massive $349 discount on the 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, dropping it below $750. The tablet still delivers fast performance and is a solid pick for work and play if you don't want to overspend on the latest models. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


Now, you may be thinking: why spend $749.99 on a two-year-old model? Well, the answer is simple: it’s worth it, as the tablet still ticks all the right boxes, making it unmissable at $349 off.

We agree that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is no spring chicken, but it was once among the best tablets on the market. Its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, on the other hand, was Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line silicon for mobile devices in 2023. Add to that the fact that the device sports 12GB of RAM, and it’s easy to see what a powerhouse you can get for just $749.99.

Since Samsung is famous for its gorgeous displays, you’ll enjoy breathtaking visuals on the go with the vibrant 14.6-inch AMOLED screen, featuring a 2960 × 1848 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. There’s also a high 120Hz refresh rate, making the tablet feel even more responsive.

If that’s not enough, you’ll also get an 11,200 mAh battery, which can easily last you the day without recharging. To be more precise, it offers up to 10 hours of web browsing and up to 7.5 hours of streaming videos before requiring a recharge. Meanwhile, the included S Pen will allow you to take notes faster and even sketch.

So, should you get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $349 off? We believe you definitely should. Don’t waste time and save big while the deal is still up for grabs!

