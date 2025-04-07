Available at generous discount, the 256GB Galaxy S25+ is now irresistible pick for savvy buyers
Incredible news, fellow deal hunter! The Galaxy S25+ is now selling at a cheaper price on Amazon.
A third-party seller is offering a sweet $102 discount on the model with 256GB of storage, letting you treat yourself to a unit for just under $898 instead of paying the usual price of about $1,000. And while the merchant is also taking care of the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.
We understand that the Galaxy S25+ is still a far cry from affordable even at its current price. So, you might be on the fence about capitalizing on this unmissable promo. However, the phone is one of the best on the market and offers a lot of value at $102 off.
With a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy is a true powerhouse, delivering fast performance. Additionally, its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display boasts a high 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, delivering incredible visuals, while its 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate offers buttery-smooth scrolling and responsive gameplay, adjusting on the fly to save battery when needed.
In addition to top-tier performance and superb battery life, the latest Galaxy S+ model also boasts great cameras. Its 50MP snapper takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and no oversharpening, and it can record videos in 8K.
So, yeah! The Galaxy S25+ is worth every penny spent. Therefore, don't waste any more time and get yours for less now!
Speaking of battery, the 4,900mAh power cell on deck delivered some solid numbers in our tests. The phone lasted just over 19 hours of web browsing before needing a recharge. In our video streaming test, it offered nearly nine hours of playback, while in our gaming trials, it delivered slightly over 13 and a half hours.
