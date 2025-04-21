Powerhouse 256GB Galaxy S25+ is selling fast after a sweet discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a Samsung fan in the market for a new high-end phone, the latest Galaxy S25 series is most likely on your radar. However, you may be wondering which of these three incredible smartphones to choose.
Well, we believe you won't have any buyer's remorse regardless of whether you go for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, or the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra. That being said, the Jumbo-sized model is sweetly discounted on Amazon right now, tipping the scales in its favor.
A third-party seller is offering a lovely $110 discount on the variant with 256GB of storage, allowing you to score one of the best phones on the market for just under $890. That's a pretty sweet deal, considering the phone usually goes for around $1,000. And don't worry—you'll still have 30 days to return the device if there’s an issue with it, even though the offer doesn’t come directly from Amazon.
On top of that, it boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, offering amazing visuals. All while the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate makes browsing through your Insta feed a breeze.
As a high-end phone, the Galaxy S25+ also takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors without oversharpening, courtesy of its capable 50MP main camera. In addition, the phone can capture videos in stunning 8K resolution.
But it's not just the display and the cameras that impress—the 4,900mAh power cell delivers solid performance as well. The phone lasted just over 19 hours of web browsing before needing a recharge. In our video streaming test, it delivered nearly nine hours of playback, while in our gaming trials, it lasted just over 13 and a half hours.
As for the Galaxy S25+ itself, well, it's worth every penny spent. Rocking Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle anything you throw its way, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.
All in all, the Galaxy S25+ is the perfect choice if you want a slightly larger high-end phone but don't want to go overboard by purchasing the Ultra model. Furthermore, it delivers even greater value at its current price on Amazon, so act fast and save while you can!
