Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Powerhouse 256GB Galaxy S25+ is selling fast after a sweet discount on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding a Galaxy S25+.
If you're a Samsung fan in the market for a new high-end phone, the latest Galaxy S25 series is most likely on your radar. However, you may be wondering which of these three incredible smartphones to choose.

Well, we believe you won't have any buyer's remorse regardless of whether you go for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, or the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra. That being said, the Jumbo-sized model is sweetly discounted on Amazon right now, tipping the scales in its favor.

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save $110 on Amazon!

$110 off (11%)
Get the Galaxy S25+ with 256GB of storage for $110 off its price on Amazon. The phone is an absolute bargain right now, boasting fast performance, a gorgeous display and solid battery life. Don't hesitate—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


A third-party seller is offering a lovely $110 discount on the variant with 256GB of storage, allowing you to score one of the best phones on the market for just under $890. That's a pretty sweet deal, considering the phone usually goes for around $1,000. And don't worry—you'll still have 30 days to return the device if there’s an issue with it, even though the offer doesn’t come directly from Amazon.

As for the Galaxy S25+ itself, well, it's worth every penny spent. Rocking Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle anything you throw its way, including demanding games like Genshin Impact.

On top of that, it boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, offering amazing visuals. All while the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate makes browsing through your Insta feed a breeze.

As a high-end phone, the Galaxy S25+ also takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors without oversharpening, courtesy of its capable 50MP main camera. In addition, the phone can capture videos in stunning 8K resolution.

But it's not just the display and the cameras that impress—the 4,900mAh power cell delivers solid performance as well. The phone lasted just over 19 hours of web browsing before needing a recharge. In our video streaming test, it delivered nearly nine hours of playback, while in our gaming trials, it lasted just over 13 and a half hours.

All in all, the Galaxy S25+ is the perfect choice if you want a slightly larger high-end phone but don't want to go overboard by purchasing the Ultra model. Furthermore, it delivers even greater value at its current price on Amazon, so act fast and save while you can!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless