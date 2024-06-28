Discover how much of your Galaxy S24 is made from recycled materials! Here's the breakdown
Samsung Electronics released its 2024 Sustainability report, showcasing the company's strategies and accomplishments in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas. The report highlights Samsung’s ongoing efforts in sustainable management, but let's see what that means for smartphone users and Galaxy S24 owners in particular.
That's because Samsung aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for its device business in the coming years by overhauling its processes from development and production to usage and recycling – something that every major company out there tries to do.
The Galaxy S24 series is the first Samsung line to feature recycled cobalt and rare earth elements.
Additionally, the side and volume keys incorporate a minimum of 10% pre-consumer recycled TPU, a byproduct of shoe production.
The front and back glass of the Galaxy S24 series contain an average of 25% recycled content.
The top and bottom speaker modules feature at least 40% recycled steel, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra includes 28% recycled aluminum in various components, with the S24 and S24+ models containing 30% recycled aluminum in the rear camera deco.
Additionally, batteries in the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ contain at least 50% and 10% recycled cobalt, respectively, and all magnets in the speaker modules are made with 100% recycled neodymium.
Samsung is also committed to eliminating single-use plastics from its product packaging, with the boxes for all Galaxy S24 models made from 100% recycled paper materials.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra includes 28% recycled aluminum in various components | Image credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy S24 Ultra includes 28% recycled aluminum in various components | Image credit - PhoneArena
