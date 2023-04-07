Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Good Galaxy S23 sales may have kept Samsung afloat for a change as chips didn't cut it

Samsung
Good Galaxy S23 sales may have kept Samsung afloat for a change
Samsung just reported a record US$1.6 billion loss in its heretofore bread-and-butter semiconductor division. It made just US$455 million in operating profit this past quarter, a whopping 96% slump compared to Q1 of last year when it was riding high on chip demand, after the COVID-19 pandemic brought on unprecedented supply chain challenges.

Before the chip division, it used to be Samsung's smartphone business that raked in the big bucks, and it would now have to take its old role to keep Samsung profitable while the memory demand situation improves. 

The Galaxy S23 series, in particular, which earned a place in the best Samsung phones pantheon, is reportedly selling 70% better than the S22 models last year, despite the recessionary headwinds in the global demand situation. 

Needless to say, the main culprit is Samsung's excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra which not only carries the best Qualcomm mobile processor to date - custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy - but is also equipped with a brand new 200MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
9.2

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Good

  • Battery life is great, big improvement from predecessor
  • New Snapdragon chip is the best one in years
  • Design is improved, feels more ergonomic
  • Screen is less curved and gets very dim (perfect for night time use)
  • Camera improvements are there, but not quite huge
  • Loudspeakers sound much better now
  • You get double the storage (256GB) at base model

The Bad

  • Base model still only has 8GB RAM
  • Charging speeds have not improved
  • Haptics are still not as good as rivals
  • Camera system hasn't improved as much as hoped for
  • Expensive if you buy at full price
Deal $450 at Samsung Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1000 at BestBuy
Deal $200 at AT&T Deal $200 at T-Mobile Deal $400 at Verizon $800 at eBay $985 at Newegg $999 at Walmart $1200 at Target

Samsung's shocking earnings guidance may thus result in an official quarterly results announcement where the mobile division is one of the few bright spots in its business operations, something that hasn't happened since the early Galaxy line days.

It won't be a huge profit number there, but every little bit helps to have kept Samsung still in the black during the quarter. Surprisingly enough, Samsung won't be cutting back on capital expenditures for new production capacity and new technologies.

It would rather be introducing temporary production cuts in the semiconductor division in order to decrease supply and normalize demand which is expected to rebound later in the year. In the summer, it is expected to announce a completely overhauled set of foldable phones in its clamshell and book lines, which should bring additional profit contribution from its mobile department. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are expected to come with the same custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is in the S23 series and sport new looks, especially the Z Flip 5 with its giant cover screen that should be a sight to behold.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless