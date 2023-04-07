Good Galaxy S23 sales may have kept Samsung afloat for a change as chips didn't cut it





Before the chip division, it used to be Samsung's smartphone business that raked in the big bucks, and it would now have to take its old role to keep Samsung profitable while the memory demand situation improves.













9.2 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Good Battery life is great, big improvement from predecessor

New Snapdragon chip is the best one in years

Design is improved, feels more ergonomic

Screen is less curved and gets very dim (perfect for night time use)

Camera improvements are there, but not quite huge

Loudspeakers sound much better now

You get double the storage (256GB) at base model The Bad Base model still only has 8GB RAM

Charging speeds have not improved

Haptics are still not as good as rivals

Camera system hasn't improved as much as hoped for

Expensive if you buy at full price





Samsung's shocking earnings guidance may thus result in an official quarterly results announcement where the mobile division is one of the few bright spots in its business operations, something that hasn't happened since the early Galaxy line days.





It won't be a huge profit number there, but every little bit helps to have kept Samsung still in the black during the quarter. Surprisingly enough, Samsung won't be cutting back on capital expenditures for new production capacity and new technologies.





It would rather be introducing temporary production cuts in the semiconductor division in order to decrease supply and normalize demand which is expected to rebound later in the year. In the summer, it is expected to announce a completely overhauled set of foldable phones in its clamshell and book lines, which should bring additional profit contribution from its mobile department.



