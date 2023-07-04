Galaxy S23 FE gets key certification revealing some news about the battery
After a long season of rumors, it now is apparent that Samsung will be releasing the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition after skipping last year's model. And according to MySmartPrice, the Galaxy S23 FE has just been certified by China's 3C (China Compulsory Certificate) website. New products in 132 categories in China must receive this certification in order to be imported, bought, sold, used, or traded in China.
The 3C mark indicates that a product meets certain safety standards in China and is similar to the Underwriter's Laboratory UL symbol in the United States. And the 3C certification also brought us some news. The phone will come with support for 5G and a 25W fast charger will be offered separately.
The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to carry a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. We could see the phone equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The big question is what will the phone be packing under the hood. Some believe it will be the Exynos 2200 SoC while others are calling for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is certified by China's 3C
As for the rear camera array, the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN3 image sensor could be backing the Primary camera. A 12MP Sony IMX258 sensor is rumored to back the Ultra-wide camera, and the 8MP Telephoto camera is tipped to deliver 3x optical zoom (down periscope...no periscope lens on this model). As for the front-facing selfie snapper, a 12MP sensor is expected to drive that camera. Wrapping up the package, a 4500mAh battery will be in charge of keeping the lights on, and Android 13 (with One UI) will be pre-installed.
We could see an initial release of the Galaxy S23 FE limited to select markets with a global release to follow. The model number of the device is SM-S7110 and just a few days ago we passed along renders of the phone. An unveiling of the handset at the upcoming Unpacked event later this month would seem out of place. After all, the devices being introduced on that day will include the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
More likely is a separate unveiling later this year or early next year for the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds 3.
Things that are NOT allowed: