The amazing Samsung Galaxy S23 hasn't been discounted by that much in a long time; save on one now

Samsung's S series has always been these top-of-the-line phones that feature the latest and most powerful chipsets on the market and are basically the best that Samsung has to offer in a non-foldable form factor. However, because of that, the S series has also always been pretty expensive.

That said, you now have the opportunity to save big on one of this year's Samsung S series phones. Currently, Amazon has a really nice deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23, offering the 128GB and 256GB versions of this bad boy at a nice $100 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of those phones that you instantly snatch when offered at a nice discount. You just know it's worth buying, and you don't need to waste any time thinking about whether you should get it or not. And no, this is not an exaggeration.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset bundled with 8GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a true mobile powerhouse. And yes, we know performance isn't everything; cameras are important, too. That is why the Galaxy S23 comes with a 50MP main shooter capable of recording videos of up to 8K at 30fps and a 12 MP selfie snapper, which can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps.

In addition to top-tier performance and amazing cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 also has a pretty nice battery life. It's powered by a rather small 3900mAh battery, true, but it will let you stream videos for more than 8 hours straight or browse the internet for nearly 15 and a half hours nonstop on a single charge.

On top of that, the phone supports 15W wireless and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy S23 also comes with 25W wired charging, which charges the battery to 50% in 30 minutes, according to Samsung.

You see, the Galaxy S23 is such an amazing phone. And the fact that it can now be yours for $100 below the original price is just another reason to get one right now. So tap on the deal button in this article and get your Galaxy S23 at a discount today!

