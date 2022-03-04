S22 Ultra teardown finds dreadful to replace battery and display, crafty cooling

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









As far as chips go, there aren't many surprises inside, as the usual combination of Qualcomm processing and 5G modem silicon, Samsung memory, or Broadcom connectivity could be found. The S Pen digitizer that allows doodling and handwriting recognition with increased sensitivity now is the tried and true Wacom, with a Wacom WEZ02 Digitizer Controller attached.





New Vibration Motor: Samsung may be trying to chase a robust Taptic-Engine-like feedback, without sacrificing as much internal space as Apple does. The S22 series tucks a new linear actuator into its lower speaker unit to get a fresh buzz.

New Vapor Chamber: Stainless steel construction makes this vapor chamber both stronger and more efficient, while measuring an ultra-thin 0.4 mm.

Repairability: Disassembling the Galaxy S-line hasn’t changed much. In fact, both the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Ultra score a 3 out of 10 on our repairability scale. Unfortunately, among the three main takeaways of the S22 Ultra teardown that iFixit lists below is that it will be very hard to repair, even for more experienced shops, due to the copious amounts of adhesive and the layered structure of the components inside:

