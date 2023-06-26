Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Get a budget Samsung Galaxy S phone; buy a Galaxy S22 at a breathtaking discount from Amazon UK while you can

Getting a phone from Samsung's Galaxy S series and not paying a ton of money in the process may sound like an impossible dream, but thanks to Amazon UK's latest offer on the amazing Samsung Galaxy S22, this dream can now come true.

You can now get yourself the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 with a marvelous 39% discount, which means you will save £299 if you get a Galaxy S22 through this incredible deal. Furthermore, such a huge cut in the Galaxy S22's price turns this rather expensive smartphone into a budget-friendly device. That is why this deal is so special. Because you can get a high-end, super powerful smartphone for the price of a more budget one.

With an Exynos 2200 SoC under the hood complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S22 still offers astonishing performance. Furthermore, the Exynos 2200 features an AMD Radeon GPU, which means it should run the latest mobile games without any issues.

On top of its firepower, the Galaxy S22 takes amazing pictures. It packs a 50MP main camera that can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps and a 10MP selfie snapper that can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps.

As for the battery life of the Galaxy S22, the phone is powered by a small 3,700mAh battery, true, but it can still last you through the whole day without the need to top it up, not even once — with regular usage, of course. The phone also supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

On its own, the Galaxy S22 is truly a nice smartphone that is definitely worth considering. But with Amazon UK's current discount, you should throw the considering part out the window and get a Galaxy S22 at a budget-friendly price right now!

