Good news for Galaxy S20 owners - Samsung is testing One UI 5.1 on the series
Samsung’s software support cycle might be a bit confusing at times. Last year, the company made a promise to roll out four major Android updates to some of its high-end and mid-range phones. This apparently only applied to the S21 and newer models, with the Galaxy S20 series left with only three big updates.
The alleged update has firmware version G980FXXUFHWA1 and that tenth letter in the firmware version, H, usually means it's a big update and also good news for Galaxy S20 users. According to the sources, the new software is currently being tested on the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra phones.
And one more thing, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will be getting security patches for the next two more years, which is better than most other Android brands out there.
Well, it seems that this is soon going to change, as SamMobile sources claim that the company is currently testing One UI 5.1 on the Galaxy S20 series, which support cycle was supposed to end with Android 13 and the One UI 5.0.
We reported earlier this week that Samsung was busy finalizing One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 series, but it's still unclear what new features this update will bring. Samsung hinted that it had reserved some additional lock screen and other UI customization features for One UI 5.1. But there might be some Android 13-specific features on board that were initially missing from the One UI 5.0 rollout.
