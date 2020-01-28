The Galaxy S20 event would see your S10 or Note 10 price drop by a third

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 28, 2020, 2:59 AM
Given that you can currently buy new unlocked Galaxy S10+ for a bit over $600 on Craigslist, eBay and the like, or a Note 10+ for about $800, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Samsung's best and brightest for last year are falling in price on the runup to the Galaxy S20 series unveiling.

What should come as a surprise, however, is the value of your Samsung flagship trade-in price after it. Scheduled for February 11, Samsung's Unpacked event could see the trade-in offers for your S10 or Note 10 series phones drop as much as a third from current values within weeks from the announcement, say the data crunchers of Decluttr, a trade-in platform.

As you can see in the table below, what is now a $560 offer to ditch your Note 10+ in good condition without the hassles of "you must be prepared to meet in a public place," will become a $369 bid from trade platforms.


Granted, trade-in platforms like Decluttr are not known for giving the best prices, as they bet on the comfort they create for sellers, but this is surely going to bring down prices at places like Craigslist, eBay, or your local listings website, too. 

Thus, if you are bent on getting Samsung's best for the season, you'd better hurry and trade or sell your old Galaxies before Samsung honchos take the stage at the February 11 event. 


Unless you have a rolling upgrade deal with your carrier or Samsung, of course, to which we can only say hat tip, as the S20 family is shaping up to be the one to get for the foreseeable future.

