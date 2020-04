Samsung Galaxy Buds users report connectivity issues following latest firmware update

Despite touting a number of improvements in wireless performance , the latest software update for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have apparently caused connectivity issues for many users.As SamMobile reported, users have taken to social media and Samsung’s own web community to detail the problem and find support for the issue. Following the latest update R170XXU0ATD2, which rolled out two days ago, users have reported issues with staying connected to their devices, problems with Ambient Mode, or broken touch controls.The problematic model in question is the first-gen Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds , which were perhaps the first serious competitor to the AirPods on the Android side of things. Following the release of the new and improved Galaxy Buds+, this latest update was meant to bring additional functionality to bridge the gap between the two models.Samsung has yet to comment on this bug, and it’s also unclear as to how widespread the issue is. Given that the issues started with a software change, we can hope that they can be quickly remedied with another software patch.The original Galaxy Buds, though slightly aging, are still one of the best bargains you can find, undercutting newer competitors by a large margin. Still, major connectivity issues can be a dealbreaker, so Samsung will hopefully address this problem before it spreads further.