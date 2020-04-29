Samsung Galaxy Buds users report connectivity issues following latest firmware update
The problematic model in question is the first-gen Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, which were perhaps the first serious competitor to the AirPods on the Android side of things. Following the release of the new and improved Galaxy Buds+, this latest update was meant to bring additional functionality to bridge the gap between the two models.
Samsung has yet to comment on this bug, and it’s also unclear as to how widespread the issue is. Given that the issues started with a software change, we can hope that they can be quickly remedied with another software patch.
The original Galaxy Buds, though slightly aging, are still one of the best bargains you can find, undercutting newer competitors by a large margin. Still, major connectivity issues can be a dealbreaker, so Samsung will hopefully address this problem before it spreads further.