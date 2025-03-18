Possibly the best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal yet: Save $120 and enjoy premium sound, if you don't mind one thing
Scoring the best Samsung earbuds at a cheaper price is always an unmissable opportunity. That's why we're happy to report that Woot is selling the latest and greatest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a jaw-dropping 48% discount.
Thanks to this price drop, you can save a whopping $120 and score these premium earbuds for only $129.99. Given that these fellas usually go for around $250, Woot's current deal is obviously one you cannot afford to miss!
While the offer is for the international model, which unfortunately doesn't come with the standard one-year manufacturer warranty in the US, you'll still get a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty. And if that's not enough, you can opt for an optional Asurion Protection Plan from Amazon.
Just don't dilly-dally, as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro bring a lot of value and are a steal at their current sub-$130 price.
As Samsung's flagship earbuds, these rank among the best wireless earphones on the market, delivering top-quality sound and strong bass. They also offer 360-degree audio for a more immersive listening experience, and you can even tailor their sound to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
During our tests, noises like keyboard clicks and the air conditioner's hum were still noticeable—an issue we didn't encounter with Samsung's previous top-of-the-line earbuds. However, once the music kicked in, those sounds disappeared.
Battery life is another strong point. With ANC enabled, the earbuds deliver around 6 hours of playback, and the charging case extends that to 26 hours. Turning off ANC pushes the earbuds to about 7 hours, with the case providing up to 30 hours in total.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are definitely worth every penny spent. If getting them without a one-year manufacturer warranty isn't a dealbreaker for you, we encourage you to act fast and grab a pair at a bargain price while the offer is still available!
