The mid-range Galaxy A34 plunges in price on Amazon UK becoming the perfect phone for a frugal deal hunter
You expect a phone with good performance, nice cameras, and amazing battery life to set you back a lot of pounds, but at least at the moment, you can snatch one without breaking the bank.
Amazon UK is currently selling the 256GB version of the Galaxy A34, one of Samsung's latest mid-rangers, for 38% off its price. Such a discount means you now have the chance to get a brand-new Galaxy A34 with 256GB of storage space with an incredible £150 price cut if you take advantage of this deal today.
Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy A34 offers a solid mid-range performance without any stutters. It can even run demanding games, albeit not at their highest graphical settings. Furthermore, the phone has space for a microSD card, allowing you to expand the storage if you deplete the provided 256GB of memory.
Another interesting aspect about the Galaxy A34 is that it takes pretty awesome photos for a phone of this caliber. On board, you'll find a 48 MP main shooter and a 13 MP selfie snapper, both of which can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps.
The Galaxy A34 has other bells and whistles, like a display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness, but the point is that it's a great pocket-friendly handset. Also, since it's currently heavily discounted on Amazon UK, this bad boy is an even bigger bang for your buck. Therefore, don't waste any more time and snatch a Galaxy A34 with 256GB of storage space from Amazon UK today.
Budget phones usually deliver amazing battery life, and we are happy to share that the Galaxy A34 is no exception. Its 5000mAh power cell on board has enough juice to last you up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage.
